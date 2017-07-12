Ex-Hatter Walton signs a new long term deal with Brighton

Former Luton Town loanee Christian Walton has penned a new four year contract with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old shot stopper spent six months of the season at Kenilworth Road last season, playing 33 times before being recalled by the Seagulls after an injury to number two Nikki Maenpaa.

He then went out to League One Southend, making seven appearances as on he new deal, Brighton boss Chris Hughton said “We are delighted Christian has committed long term to the club, as he has a very bright future ahead.

“He had two very good loan spells with Luton Town and Southend United last season, which really benefitted his ongoing development.

“Christian will go out on loan again this season, as he is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing regular football to continue the excellent progress he has made.”

Walton has played four times for Albion’s first team after making his debut at Spurs in the League Cup in 2014, and has represented England at U19, U20 and U21 levels.

He is expected to join League One Wigan Athletic on a loan deal this season.