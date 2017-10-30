Ex-Ipswich and Leeds midfielder Douglas training with Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that experienced midfielder Jonathan Douglas has been training with the club.

The 35-year-old, who has eight caps to his name for Ireland, is a free agent after leaving Ipswich in the summer, having played 62 times for the Tractor Boys, scoring three goals in his two years at Portman Road.

Speaking in his press conference this afternoon, Jones said: “Jonathan’s trained with us last week, he’s without a club and I know Jonathan, he’s an excellent pro.

“He knows a lot of the players here, so he asked us could he come and train and I’ve got no problem with that as he’s a fantastic pro and I’m sure a lot of his qualities will rub off.

“He’s been training and there’s no more to report on that.

“We’ve allowed him to do that, he’s reasonably local, and he’s heard good things about us so he feels that he’ll get up to speed quicker if he comes with us.”

Douglas has played eight times for Ireland and also featured for Brentford, Swindon and Leeds amongst others during his lengthy career spanning over 550 first team games, where he was team-mates with Alan McCormack and Scott Cuthbert.

However, he isn’t expected to join the club full time though, as Jones added: “No, at the moment we’re full quota of midfield players, full quota of everything, so that’s not something we’re looking to do.

“It’s been a mutual thing really where we’ve done him not as much a favour, but he’s asked something of us and we’ve said, ‘yes, it suits us as well.’

“He adds certain things to us and with a lot of games we’ve had split groups and split groups with people recovering and training.

“So he keeps the quality up and it’s a no brainer for us to have a look at him anyway.”