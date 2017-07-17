Ex-Luton youngster Dasilva leads Young Lions to Euro glory

Former Luton Town youngster Jay Dasilva captained England U19s to victory in the European Championships with a 2-1 victoy over Portugal in the final on Saturday.

The 19-year-old had joined Hatters’ academy as a eight-year-old in 2007, before moving to Premier League giants Chelsea aged just 13 in 2012 along with bothers Cole and Rio.

He had the armband out in Georgia for the Young Lions as Aston Villa’s Easah Suliman put Keith Downing’s side ahead on 50 minutes before Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling volleyed into his own net six minutes later.

However, Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha’s goal with 22 minutes to go gave England the victory, although they had to play with 10 men for the final stages after Fulham’s Tayo Edun was sent off for a second yellow card.

The U19s, for whom current Town youngster James Justin had also been selected for three of the training camp squads, reached the final having topped their group before beating the Czech Republic and Germany in the knockout stages.

It is the third title for England’s youth teams in two months after they won the U20 World Cup and the Toulon Tournament in June.

Speaking afterwards, Dasilva said: “The win capped off a great summer for the England youth teams.

“Hopefully this is something we can build on and keep getting better and better.”