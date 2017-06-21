EXCLUSIVE: McGeehan to Barnsley is not a done deal

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has denied reports that midfielder Cameron McGeehan is on the verge of a move to Championship side Barnsley this weekend.

The internet rumour mill went into overdrive this week, with a number of news outlets claiming a deal had been thrashed out to take the 22-year-old to Oakwell.

It’s not a secret Barnsley have been interested in Cameron for a long time, but I’m interested in the Barcelona job, and I haven’t been offered it yet. Nathan Jones

However, although Jones confirmed that the Tykes, who finished 14th last year and are expected to announce additions to their squad in the coming days, had been in contact over the ex-Norwich City starlet, he stated any talk of a done deal was premature.

Speaking exclusively to the News/Gazette, the Luton chief said: “At the minute, we’ve had nothing concrete, so at the minute he’s still a Luton player.

“We have a very good relationship with Cameron.

“It’s not a secret Barnsley have been interested in Cameron for a long time, but I’m interested in the Barcelona job, and I haven’t been offered it yet.

“It’s just one of those things. If anything concrete happens we’ll fill you in, until then, there’s no point speculating, or commenting or anything.”

McGeehan missed the second half of the season due to a broken leg suffered against Portsmouth on January 2, but he is making a good recovery and is expected back at the Brache when the players return for training by the end of the month.

Jones continued: “He’s doing very well, he’ll be ready for pre-season.

“We start back in a weeks time, so we’re very much looking forward to having Cameron back in the fold.”

McGeehan isn’t the only player to have been linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road this summer, but on such reports, Jones is confident his squad won’t be weakened for the first fixture on August 5.

He said: “There’s a lot of rumours around about a lot of our players, but unless it’s the right deal for Luton, no-one will be going.

“We don’t want a big overhaul, a big change around of players.

“The only ones that we feel is an all-round benefit are the ones that will go out.

“Our mandate was when we went into the window to come out of it a much stronger unit and at the minute, we’ve made big strides in that.”