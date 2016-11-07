FA CUP: Luton at home to either Yeovil or Solihull Moors in second round

Luton Town have been drawn at home to either Yeovil Town or Solihull Moors in the FA Cup second round this evening.

The two sides have a replay next week after drawing 2-2 at Huish Park on Saturday.

Fellow League Two side Yeovil, looked to be cruising into the second round after Ryan Hedges and Otis Khan put them 2-0 in front, only for Kevin Dawson to see red, before the National League side levelled through Jack Byrne’s quickfire double.

The Moors, who are currently 15th in the table, are looking for a new manager after boss Marcus Bignot left to take over at Grimsby Town today.