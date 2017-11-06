FA CUP: Luton drawn away at Gateshead

Luton Town have been given a tough FA Cup second round draw away at National League side Gateshead this evening.

The Hatters' reward for their 1-0 victory over Portsmouth at the weekend is a trip to the Tynesiders, where they will come up against a side who are currently 18th in the division.

Gateshead, who have former Hatter JJ O'Donnell in their ranks, are managed by ex-Newcastle United midfielder Steve Watson and got to this stage by beating Chelmsford 2-0 on Saturday.

The tie will take place the weekend of December 1-4.