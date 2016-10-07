Famewo: Hatters boss puts us on a pedestal

Teenage centre half Akin Famewo is thankful that Luton have a manager in Nathan Jones who isn’t afraid to use the club’s talented youngsters.

With Johnny Mullins and Scott Cuthbert missing from last Tuesday’s fixture in Hartlepool, Jones had no hesitation in putting the 17-year-old in from the start for his full league debut.

I’m just thankful that we have this gaffer, he puts us on a pedestal, really. Akin Famewo

After a hugely impressive performance and post match interview, Famewo, who also had another 90 minutes in Town’s EFL Trophy 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, said: “It’s obviously a great experience but it goes to show that the gaffer has so much trust in us and I think he has the right to.

“He puts so much trust in you and he has belief in you, it also helps lead to believing in yourself.

“I wasn’t going in nervous, thinking ‘am I ready for this?’ I was thinking, ‘the gaffer believes in me, I believe in myself, let’s do a job for the team’.”

Famewo was alongside a familiar face, with full back James Justin having been part of the U18s’ side with him last season.

He continued: “I felt comfortable because I’ve played with him at Gillingham as well, so it’s just like the good old days.”

With the likes of Frankie Musonda and Tyreeq Bakinson also featuring in Town’s squads this term, Famewo knows that others will be in the spotlight soon too.

He added: “We’re all getting our chances to come through and shine. It’s just in due time, when the gaffer needs us we’ll be there for him.

“We all do look at it like, ‘let’s get our chance, let’s go ahead and show the club what we’re about’.”

The youngster admitted he has been surprised by his progress this season, from being involved in Town’s pre-season trip to Hungary, then signing a first pro deal and now earning a full debut.

When asked if he envisaged making such an impact, he said: “I wasn’t, I was hoping to as obviously, that’s the aim, that’s where you want to go.

“I wasn’t expecting as much but I’m thankful that I have (played). I’m just so thankful, to be honest.

“It does show that hard work does pay off because last year we all did have a good season together and did well in the FA Youth Cup.

“We definitely helped ourselves in that aspect and the gaffer has definitely picked up on that.”

Meanwhile, club captain Scott Cutbert added: “He’s fantastic, he’s a young lad, people are raving about him and rightly so.

“He’s just got to keep his feet on the ground and learning off the gaffer as he’s got a massive future in the game and I’m sure he’ll go all the way as he’s a great, great lad.”