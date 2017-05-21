Five leave as Hatters announce retained list

Luton Town have announced their retained list with the likes of striker Craig Mackail-Smith and winger Danny Green leaving Kenilworth Road.

Defender Stephen O’Donnell, attacker Zane Banton and and goalkeeper Liam Gooch will also depart the club next month, but defender Dan Potts and goalkeeper Craig King have been offered new deals, with the club extending teenage centre-half Frankie Musonda’s one-year contract.

O’Donnell played 39 times this season and made 72 appearances in total since joining from Partick Thistle in the summer of 2015, while Mackail-Smith scored five goals in 40 appearances, but struggled to break back into the side after breaking his leg, spending the last part of this campaign on loan at former club Peterborough.

Green has only recently returned to training after missing the entire campaign after breaking his leg at Northampton in April 2016, while Banton, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, played just four times in the Checkatrade Trophy, making 14 appearances in total since his debut in 2013, with Gooch released without featuring for the first team.

Boss Nathan Jones is looking to extend Potts' two year stint at the club, after the defender won his place back in the side for the latter part of this season, scoring his first ever goal during the play-off 3-2 defeat at Blackpool.

King, who made his debut this season in the Checktrade Trophy, was a regular on the bench to provide cover for Christian Walton and also had a loan spell at National League side Southport.

Both loan players Ollie Palmer and Stuart Moore have returned to Leyton Orient and Reading, while youth team captain Kavan Cotter, who made his senior debut in the Checkatrade Trophy win at Gillingham last August, has been offered his first professional contract with the club.

However, the four other second-year scholars – Harry Bean, George Murray, Jack Snelus and James Verney – have all been released along with third-year Geo Craig.

The club said: “We thank all of the players who are leaving us for their effort and commitment during their time at Kenilworth Road, and wish them every success in their future careers.

"We will continue to keep supporters informed of any further decisions made on the Town squad as preparations for a successful season in Sky Bet League Two continue apace following Thursday night’s narrow play-off semi-final defeat."