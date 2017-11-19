Former England legend Alan Shearer tweets his approval of Olly and Elliot's crackers

Ex-England and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has praised Luton Town duo Olly and Elliot Lee for their spectacular strikes during yesterday's 7-0 hammering of Cambridge United.

Olly fired home a jaw dropping effort from inside his own half, before Elliot produced an outstanding volley on his left foot in first half stoppage and then cracked home a 20-yarder late on.

Shearer, who is revered on Tyneside after scoring over 200 goals for the Magpies, was a former team-mate of Lee when he played at St James' Park, with the pair remaining close friends ever since.

The Match of the Day pundit tweeted: "His sons @ElliotLee9 and @OllyLee7 have always been much better than their old man @7RobLee!! Congratulations boys."

Meanwhile, the adulation for the Lee duo hasn't stopped there, with academy graduate Curtis Davies, who now plays for Derby County, tweeting: "Love it @OllyLee7 anything @XabiAlonso can do you can do better #LTFC #Hatters."

Former Luton goalscoring hero Steve Howard also joined in as Town became the first EFL team to score seven on three separate occasions before Christmas, simply putting: "@LutonTown 7 again!! #unbelievable."

It didn't stop there either as ex-chairman Nick Owen tweeted: "Simply wonderful! Olly Lee, estimated at 65 yards!"

Meanwhile, Lee was even getting praise from the acting world as Royle Family star Ralf Little wrote: "Absolute strike @OllyLee7. Take a bow son. Quality."