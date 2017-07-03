Former Gunners and Dons keeper joins Hatters

Luton Town have signed ex-AFC Wimbledon keeper James Shea on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old keeper arrives as a free agent after his three-year spell with AFC Wimbledon ended this summer, becoming Hatters’ sixth new addition of the summer.

Shea came through the academy at Arsenal, but left the Gunners in 2013 without having made a senior appearance.

After leaving the Emirates, he played non-league football for Needham Market and Harrow Borough in the Ryman League before joining Wimbledon in 2014.

Shea went on to make over a century of appearances for the south-west London club, helping the Dons win promotion from League Two in 2015-16, before making 36 appearances in all competitions as they finished 15th in League One last season.