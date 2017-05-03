Former Hatter Miller heads to Peterborough

Ex-Luton Town striker Ricky Miller has joined League One Peterborough United on a three year deal.

The 28-year-old left Kenilworth Road in May 2015 when he was suspended and then released for an alleged incident with a taxi driver after the club’s end of season awards do, for which he was later found not guilty.

On signing for the Posh, Miller, who scored twice in 15 games while with the Hatters, told the Peterborough Telegraph: “When I was playing for Stamford and Boston locally, I could only dream of signing for Peterborough.

“It is a dream come true. I know plenty of people in Peterborough, and me and family are really excited about the move.

“I had a great season with Dover. I was told I didn’t go more than two games without scoring.

“And I’m confident I can improve. Dover are one of the few teams in the National League not to be full-time so I feel confident I can improve my game.

“If I can score half as many goals next season I’d be delighted, but my first task is to establish myself at the club and try and hit the ground running.

“It is a big step up for me, but I work harder I am confident I will show my best. I know where the back of the net is and I’m not bad with my back to goal either.

“Hopefully I can help the team. I know they struggled for goals last season.”

Miller scored 64 goals in 91 appearances for Dover, including 42 last season as he was named the National League Player of the Season.