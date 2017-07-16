Former Town trialist heads to Mariners

Ex-Norwich City and Chelsea goalkeeper Ben Killip has joined Luton’s League Two rivals Grimsby Town.

The 21-year-old spent time on trial with the Hatters last season, playing in a 4-1 reserve team win over Derby County.

Luton chief Nathan Jones had expressed an interest in signing Killip at the time, but is now well stocked in the goalkeeping department, with Marek Stech and James Shea installed, with ex-Stoke stopper Harry Isted travelling to Slovenia with the squad too.

Killip joined Grimsby at the beginning of pre-season, featuring in a number of friendlies against Cleethorpes Town, Stamford AFC and Scunthorpe United in the Lincolnshire County Cup.

He has now penned a one year deal with the Mariners, while ex-West Brom striker Andre Wright, who also played for Luton against the Rams, is currently trialling with League One side Gillingham.