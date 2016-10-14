Frustrated Banton remains eager to force his way in at Luton

Hatters attacker Zane Banton admitted he has been left frustrated by a lack of first team action so far this season.

The 20-year-old looked like he might have featured more heavily after an impressive end to the previous campaign, where he made a number of eye-catching cameos from the bench.

I would have liked to have more this season, but I can’t moan, I’ve just got to get on with it. Zane Banton

But Banton is yet to be involved in a League Two match day squad so far this season, as he said: “It has been frustrating, it’s hard to not let it get to you, but I haven’t let it get to me,

“I’ve worked hard in training, worked hard in couple of reserve games I’ve played too.

“I would have liked to have more this season, but I can’t moan, I’ve just got to get on with it.

The competition for places is higher than its ever been, so you’ve just got to keep working hard and when you get your chance embrace it and don’t take it for granted.

“I’ve just got to keep going and if you keep working hard, and show what you can do, show you want to play for the shirt, then you’ll get opportunities.”

Banton is definitely making the most of his rare opportunities, as he produced a man of the match display against West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Checkatrade Trophy triumph recently

Speaking after the game, Banton was pleased to give manager Nathan Jones another nudge, although knows breaking back into the squad will be difficult.

He added: “Nights like tonight and nights against Gillingham just show him that I’m ready, I’m here and that I want to play.

“Everyone’s just got to keep working hard, keep trying to get in the team and it sounds bad, but also wait for someone to slip off the pace.

“We don’t want anyone to slip off the pace because we want to get promoted, but if someone does, then you’ve got to be there and waiting and ready to play.”