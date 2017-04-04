Future is not on Macey’s mind at the moment

Luton’s on-loan Arsenal keeper Matt Macey will wait until the end of the season before making any decisions on his long-term future.

The 22-year-old joined the Hatters from the Premier League giants on loan in January and after displacing fellow loanee Stuart Moore has started Town’s last 13 games.

I won’t start to think about it until the last game of the season is done. Matt Macey

With Luton boss Nathan Jones undoubtedly after a permanent keeper for next term, when asked if he would like to remain at Kenilworth Road beyond his current stint, Macey said: “I have another year at Arsenal next season and personally I haven’t thought about any of that, because it’s this season which is important.

“That stuff’s all in the summer, I don’t think about that.

“For me, whatever happens next season I want to be playing football week in week out, wherever that may be.

“I won’t start to think about it until the last game of the season is done.

“I try not to worry about that too much as I want to be so committed to the club and the bigger picture is the club, and the club going up and the club winning games.

“It’s my longest spell, it’s enjoyable, such a challenge each week with whatever happens and the ability to bounce back from defeats.

“I’m trying to embrace everything that comes with being on loan.

“So personally it’s nice for me to be involved and playing, that’s what I came to do, but we want to win so that’s important for me.”

Macey endured a difficult time of it recently during the 1-1 draw at Newport, beaten by a long range free kick, but kept his place and praised the squad for having faith in him.

He continued: “It was a difficult night, conditions, things like tht, but the group is such a strong group, they’re so positive.

“They all back me, we put our trust in each other and it’s how you respond that’s important really.”

Luton head to Barnet this weekend after beating Blackpool 1-0 on Saturday, a game in which Macey starred in.

Despite trailing the automatic promotion places by eight points with six games to go, Macey insists Town haven’t given up hope yet.

He added: “We haven’t shut the door on automatic as if we win and we play like we did then football’s a funny game and we can apply the pressure.

“That’s what we want to be doing, applying the pressure, and if that takes us automatics then brilliant, but if not, the momentum is going to be there for the play-offs.”

“It was nice to make a couple of saves, but doesn’t man anything come the end of the season if we haven’t got what we need. So it’s a case of staying level headed and moving on the next one as that’s what important now.”