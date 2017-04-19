Future is playing on Potts’ mind as he looks to stay with Luton

Defender Dan Potts admits the uncertainty surrounding his own future at Kenilworth Road is playing on his mind ahead of contract renewal talks at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who was signed by former boss John Still in May 2015, made his 39th appearance for the club in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town.

I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t on my mind, but at the moment, we just want to secure the play-offs. Dan Potts

His two year deal runs out in the summer, although the former West Ham man made his intentions of staying with the club clear, as when asked if he wanted to remain at Luton, said: “Yes, definitely, I’d like to get that sorted before the end of the season.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t on my mind, but at the moment, we just want to secure the play-offs and once that’s done, we can look to that from a personal point of view.”

Potts hasn’t had the best of fortune with injury during his almost two years with the club, suffering two hamstring problems and then missing the last month due to a nasty blow to the head.

He continued: “The first half of the year was good then I had a couple of set backs which have been frustrating, to say the least.

“But hopefully now I can put them to bed and concentrate on staying fit and playing games.

“I’ve been a bit unlucky I’d say this calendar year.

“To get my injury and then come back and my concussion at Carlisle took a bit longer than I expected.

“I fully trained Thursday last week, so Orient came a bit too early and then I’m grateful to be back in the 11 and hopefully stay there now.”

Potts’ latest injury saw him out since March 14, as he suffered a nasty clash of heads during the 0-0 draw at Brunton Park.

It’s been a slow progress coming back due to the medical precautions that now accompany a head injury, as he continued: “There was a protocol and the symptoms took a bit longer than expected to go away.

“But it’s just one of those things and hopefully that’s the end of it.

“I felt good, felt confident heading the ball and that’s the main thing, I felt back to normal.

“I did a few (headers) in the week in training, felt comfortable, and once I’ve done it and know in my mind it feels fine, when it comes to the game, it’s forgotten about and you’re in the zone.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was pleased to see the full back make a successful return to action, as he added: “It was a big ask as he’s been out and we were worried about him heading the ball because of it psychologically.

“But then he nailed that straight away in terms of being brave and going in, so we’re delighted to have him back and want as many as we can with the run-in coming up.”

Potts was asked to play more of a wingback role as Luton reverted to their 3-5-2 formation at the One Call Stadium.

It’s a position he was happy to occupy too, adding: “I enjoy it, I like the defensive responsibilities of playing in a four, but when you are in that five, especially as Sheez (Alan Sheehan) can play wide, it does give the opposition a problem.

“It’s quite a flexible formation, we play the diamond, but we’ve also got the option to play three at the back, five at the back, we can change, we’re pretty diverse at that, and it’s a good option to have.”