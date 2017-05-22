Gambin confident Luton fans will see his best next season

Luton midfielder Luke Gambin is confident that Town’s fans will begin to see the best of him next year.

The 24-year-old was snapped up from Barnet for an undisclosed fee in January, with manager Nathan Jones recently saying the Maltese international would reach his full potential after a pre-season with the Hatters under his belt.

I’m really enjoying it and hope next season I can really push on, kick on, show the club and the fans what I’m about. Luke Gambin

Gambin agreed too, saying: “I believe so, it’s been my first move, I’ve been getting used to it and I’ve really settled in now.

“I feel really welcome here, I’m really enjoying it and hope next season I can really push on, kick on, show the club and the fans what I’m about.”

Gambin had been used sparingly since he signed, making eight league starts, and was an unused substitute during both legs of the 6-5 play-off semi-final defeat against Blackpool.

However, on being unable to fully nail down a place so far, he said: “Obviously you want to play every game, but we’ve got a great squad here.

“I trust the manager, so when my name’s called upon I want to go into the side and do the best I can.

“Overall, I’m really enjoying it, I love it here. We’ve just moved to new training ground, it’s brilliant facilities and I can’t wait for things to happen, hopefully next season.”

With Town favouring a diamond formation, or 3-5-2, Gambin has had to move out of his usual position as a winger and adopt a more central role.

It’s something he is happy to do though, saying: “When I was brought in by the manager, he knew I was a winger and wanted to bring me in, develop my game.

“Hopefully I can play in the top of the diamond and I’ve been really enjoying it.

“I feel I can play there, I’m learning more here working with the coaches, working with the gaffer, Harty (Paul Hart), so yes, I enjoy it there, enjoy being on the pitch, it’s brilliant.

“As soon as I met the gaffer, he gave me his ideas and I brought straight into them, wanted to be a part of this team, this club.

“I’m an attacking player, so being in the middle of the pitch is just as good as being out wide.

“Hopefully it will bring me more goals playing more centrally rather than wide.

“But I’m still learning my game, still trying to develop every day and what great facilities to be here with a new training ground and great coaches.”