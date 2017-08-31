Gambin excited to face the likes of Kane and Sterling

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin can’t wait to pit his wits against the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Darren Fletcher when he takes on England and Scotland this week.

The 24-year-old is part of the Malta squad who host the Three Lions in a World Cup qualifier on Friday evening and then visit the Scots on Monday night.

They’re all high level players, great quality, so it will be a nice test for Malta and myself. Luke Gambin

Gambin didn’t have a particular preference about facing Gareth Southgate or Gordon Strachan’s squad, saying: “It will be a good test, nice to meet up with the squad and they’re both high profile games, both good games, so I couldn’t chose one, both of them are just as good as each other.

One player who Gambin is looking forward to seeing up close again is Manchester City attacker Sterling, whom he came up against during his youth.

He continued: “I played against him, he was at QPR, when I was in the youth team at Barnet.

“He was a bit younger though, playing up at the time.

“I must have been about 17 and he was about 15, and he was magnificent, after that he got a move to Liverpool.”

Gambin, who has won nine caps for his country feels like he is becoming a mainstay of the side now, saying: “ I’ve played a good role in the Malta squad, been over there enough times now, that I know the team well, know the staff, manager, players.

“I’ve got a good relationship with everyone, so it’s nice to go out and play some football which I’m looking forward to.”

The one downside is that he will be absent for Town’s trip to Lincoln this weekend, adding: “I’m happy that it’s only one game that I miss, but I’ll be out there in a hotel room looking at the scores.

“It’s a bit annoying that there’s no international break, but that’s football.

“It’s going to be good for me, but I’m focused here and want to do well here at Luton, I really want to do well here.”

Team-mate Jack Stacey hopes that Gambin can produce a fine display in such a high profile game too, adding: “It’s an unbelievable opportunity for him to play against those two teams and I hope he does well.

“It was a great performance by him in the Checkatrade Trophy recently, everyone seemed to do themselves justice.

“Once again it shows the quality and strength in depth of the squad. Everyone’s impressing as they want to play on Saturday and I think that’s only good for the team.”