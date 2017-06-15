Gambin: Extra experience crucial for Luton’s promotion push

Added experience will be crucial commodity for the Hatters this season in their bid to reach League One according to midfielder Luke Gambin.

With the youngest starting 11 in the division last term, there were times when Hatters lacked the know-how to see games out, held to 17 draws in their league campaign.

Boss Nathan Jones has looked to rectify the situation by bringing in Brentford midfielder Alan McCormack, who at 33, has played over 450 first team games.

It was a shrewd signing for Gambin, as on the extra wisdom, he said: “Especially around League Two, I think that’s critical and crucial.

“So definitely it’s going to help the good, young players we have.”

Although not having faced McCormack on a football pitch, Gambin is well versed on the Irishman and is confident he will prove a fine acquisition for the Hatters.

He said: “I watch a lot of Championship football and I know of him. It will be nice to meet up and I think it’s a great signing as he’ll definitely be adding to the quality in our group.

“The manager brought him in for his reasons, and we all trust him, so we’ll be ready to go as a unit.”

Despite signing keeper Marek Stech yesterday, Jones isn’t planning on wholesale changes this term, and Gambin thinks that will aid another promotion push.

He added: “Not too much change is good. Everyone can come back, everyone knows each other, new players can integrate, and it’s a great team.

“Whatever happens, we’ll stick together, especially after last season and crack on.”