Gambin helps Malta to a famous win over Ukraine

Luton Town midfielder Luke Gambin played his part as Malta earned their first victory in almost two years, beating Ukraine 1-0 in Graz, Austria this evening.

Gambin, who started on the bench, replaced Andre Schembri on the hour mark with his side already ahead thanks to Zach Muscat's 14th minute strike.

Ukraine, ranked 37th in the world, compared to Malta's 182nd, couldn't find a way back though, as the Maltese ended a run of 13 defeats and just three draws from their previous 16 games, recording a first win since beating Lithuania 2-0 on June 8, 2015.

Gambin will now travel with the squad to face Slovenia at Ljubljana’s Stozice Stadium on Saturday, for the World Cup Group F qualifier that starts at 6pm.

Malta are still without a point after five qualifiers while Slovenia are third in Group F with eight points, winning the away clash 1-0 back in November.