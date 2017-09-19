Gambin nets twice as Luton beat Brentford

Luton Town enjoyed a 4-1 victory over Championship side Brentford in their development match at the Bees’ Jersey Road training ground yesterday afternoon.

The visitors named a strong side for the game, with brothers Olly and Elliot Lee both starting, as did James Justin, Luke Gambin and recent signing from Basingstoke Aaron Jarvis.

Gambin scored twice, with Jordan Cook and Elliot Lee on target, as first team coach Joaquin Gomez said: “It was very good.

“The work ethic and work-rate was excellent. We said the same thing as at Northampton a couple of weeks ago, that we wanted to make it competitive and have a work-out that was harder than the Tuesday session that we normally would do.

“The only difference is that this is a better opportunity for them to show the gaffer why they should be in the team, or how they could improve the team.

“They did that and competed very well, dominating the game, especially in the first half, and creating a lot of chances.

“The midfield diamond was very good, very sharp and they kept the ball, switched the ball a lot and created chances and were generally very bright.

“Cookie and Gambo both got goals, the front two of Elliot and Aaron Jarvis were important for us to play from, and Josh McQuoid worked really hard to get second balls in the final third.

“In the second half we had to work a little bit harder, because they had to try something different and they came out a little bit more aggressive and tried to go man for man.

“It was a little bit more difficult for the first 10 minutes, but then it was quite even and we ended up dominating the second half as well. “Overall, it could have been more if we had a little bit more of a clinical edge in the final third.”

Gambin opened the scoring on 15 minutes, going through one-on-one with the Bees’ keeper after the Town pressed high and won the ball in the final third.

Cook doubled the lead with a 25-yarder into the top corner just before the half-hour, then Elliot Lee finished off a counter-attacking move on 36 minutes for the third.

Bradley Clayton pulled a goal back for the Bees three minutes into the second half, but Gambin grabbed his second and the Hatters’ fourth in the 50th minute.

Gomez added: “All the midfielders were very good – Olly Lee was superb. Out of possession he won the ball back quite a few times for us and set us on the counter, and then he kept the tempo of the game up.

“The two at the side of the diamond, Cookie and Gambo, were really bright, and Josh worked really hard and got on the ball a lot, then the front two kept asking questions.

“The back four were solid, so overall it was good. They all wanted it and made sure that we got a good work-out.

“Brentford are a technical side who are used to going around Europe, playing games against different types of opposition.

“They wanted the test and we were brave, very confident in the first half because we kept the tempo up.

“It is always difficult in these type of games, because players come into the game from different situations, every single one of them.

“But the work-rate and how professional they were set out the rest of the game and they maintained an excellent tempo.”

Hatters: James Shea (Harry Isted), James Justin, Frankie Musonda, Akin Famewo, Jack Senior, Olly Lee, Jordan Cook (Arthur Read), Luke Gambin (Jake Peck), Josh McQuoid, Elliot Lee (Josh Neufville), Aaron Jarvis.

Subs not used: Joe Mead, Kavan Cotter, Jack James.