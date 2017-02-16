Gambin’s joy at opening his Hatters account

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin was understandably delighted to open his account for the club during Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Hartlepool.

The diminutive winger picked up the ball after a defensive error from the struggling Pools, broke into the box and confidently found bottom corner to add Luton’s second after just 12 minutes.

Luke Gambin bursts forward against Hartlepool

On his strike, Gambin said: “I really enjoyed it, getting my first goal.

“I knew playing with Vass (Isaac Vassell) and Hylts (Danny Hylton) up there, there’s always going to be knock downs.

“I thought that’s how the goals are going to come, so I’m just going to try to get on as much as I can.

“I got the ball, seen the goal and thought why not have a crack, so was delighted it went in, in front of the home fans as well.

“It’s a nice feeling because they come to watch the game and are brilliant throughout.

“I’m used to the tap-ins, back post, I’ve only got little legs! I’ve hit it and seen it go in so I’m delighted to pay it back to the manager for putting his faith in me and the lads too, as I’ve come here to help the team as best as I can.”

Gambin had scored four goals for Barnet previously this season, but hadn’t put any extra onus on being a regular on the scoresheet for Town after his move from the Bees in the transfer window.

He continued: “I knew coming into a team like this it would benefit me, the quality of the side it can only help me and make me a better player, but I wouldn’t say I put pressure on me.

“I’ve always wanted to be better and try and impact the game as much as I can. It’s about scoring goals and assisting, that’s what you’re paid to do.

“I’m just happy I did it, the most important thing is the three points, so I’m buzzing.”

Boss Nathan Jones was equally happy to see his recent addition on target, saying: “I’m delighted that he’s got his first goal, it’s always nice for an attacking player to do that.

“He’s very versatile as he can play in a number of positions. He backed up play well and it was a clinical finish.

“He’s a wonderful footballer and the stronger he gets, the more he integrates into our squad, the better he’ll be.”

It wasn’t just Gambin’s goal that caught the eye on the evening, as he set up Danny Hylton’s fifth minute opener with a delightful chipped pass for the leading marksman to take in his stride and net an 18th of the season.

He said: “It was good, although he still had a lot to do. When I went over to him I explained that, he made me look good.

“But he’s a fantastic striker and it was a great goal from him to take it on the angle he did.

“He’s brilliant, a great lad as well, coming here, they’ve all been brilliant, but he’s a big character and really nice guy too.”

Meanwhile, in Jordan Cook’s absence, Gambin was played at the tip of the diamond by Jones and it was a position he enjoyed, adding: “The gaffer and assistant (Paul Hart), they put their faith in me, said ‘go and create something and enjoy yourself.’

“It’s good, especially playing in a team like this, the quality that you’re getting fed, always going to get good passes to your feet.

“They make it easy for you as you’re playing with good players, so I enjoyed it, especially looking forward.

“You’ve got Vassell, Danny Hylton, some lightning pace, it makes your job easier anyway, but I enjoy wherever I’ve played.

“I came here as winger but I enjoy playing different positions and it only benefits me learning the game, especially under a great manager, so it’s good.”