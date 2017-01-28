Gambin’s Maltese experience can benefit the Hatters

New Town signing Luke Gambin insists that his international recognition with Malta can only help improve as a player for the Hatters.

The 23-year-old, who qualifies to play because of his grandad, has won six caps so far after making his debut in 2016.

You come up against great players, it’s great experience, play at great grounds, and as a young player, I enjoy the experience. Luke Gambin

He has already featured in World Cup qualifying games against Scotland and Slovenia, while also playing friendlies in Austria and the Czech Republic.

On his taste of the big time, Gambin said: “It keeps you on your toes. Playing with good players and being on the international stage just keeps you ready, keeps you prepared and you’ve got to keep on top of your game.

“You come up against some really hard teams, their group this year has been tough.

“Scotland, England, those are big names, but you come up against great players, it’s great experience, play at great grounds, and as a young player, I enjoy the experience, so it’s good.”

When asked who has been his toughest opponent yet, Gambin continued: “Probably (Marko) Arnautovic or (David) Alaba, one of them.

“(Robert) Snodgrass for Scotland was good as well, so there’s been a few, but it’s nice to share the pitch with them.”

With Malta in the same World Cup qualifying group as England this term, Gambin was denied the chance to playing at Wembley after being sent off in a 5-1 defeat against Scotland.

He said: “It was actually in extra time that I had a tackle with Snodgrass and they saw it as a red card.

“I didn’t think it was, but it was, I missed the England game, but hey ho, I was away to Doncaster that day, and I scored, so that was all right.”

On how he actually came to be playing for Malta, Gambin said: “It came through Conference recognition. I played on BT Sport against Dover and scored a brace and after that game they got in contact with me.

“So I went out there to see them, speak to them, see what it’s like and I really enjoyed it.

“I got my passport and it all happened quite quickly. I enjoy going out there, playing football, it’s a different experience for me, it’s nice for my family as well.

“My grandfather sadly he passed away so never actually got to see me make my debut, which was a bit sad, but I’m sure he’ll be proud.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones knows although he may see Gambin miss the odd match due to international duty, it was a huge bonus for the squad to have a player of his calibre at Kenilworth Road.

He added: “It’s no benefit to me as but we’ll probably end up losing him for a game!

“But the fact he’s an international football is brilliant, it means he must do something right.

“He scored against us in the away game (for Barnet) last year, we know he’s very, very technical, different to have we have here.

“We have some good footballers here and different footballers, we have some experience, but don’t have many one v one dribblers and he gives us that.

“He gives us a real creative edge, so we’re excited by him. Not to put too much pressure on the boy, but if he develops at the rate we think he can, he’ll be a good signing.”