Gambin starts again as Malta lose to Slovakia

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin started once more for Malta as they were beaten 3-0 by Slovakia in their final World Cup qualifier at the weekend.

The 24-year-old played 76 minutes of the group stage clash at the Štadión Antona, winning his 12th cap in the process, until being placed by Clayton Failla, with his side already 3-0 down.

Malta’s defeat, their ninth from 10 matches, means they finished the bottom of the Group F table, with just one point and three goals to their name.