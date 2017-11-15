Gambin wins 13th cap as Malta lose to Estonia

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin won his 13th cap for Malta in their 3-0 friendly defeat at home to Estonia on Sunday.

Gambin, who was featuring for the first time under new Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet, played 78 minutes of the fixture, before being substituted.

Estonia took the lead with their first attack, as Rauno Sappinen beat keeper Henry Bonello with a low drive inside the opening minute to stun their hosts.

On 11 minutes, Ryan Fenech’s shot from 20 yards was off target, before Malta fell 2-0 behind when Sergei Moskinov beat Bonello from the penalty spot.

Rowen Muscat’s long distance attempt when wide, while Bonello prevented a third, saving Moskinov’s free kick.

Gambin was behind the best chance of the first half, starting an attack which saw Michael Mifsud’s cross met by Jean Paul Farrugia, whose shot was saved by Marko Meerits.

The Town midfielder then went close himself, set up by Rowen Muscat, letting fly only to be denied by Meerits.

After the break, Malta came more into the match more, as Mifsud and Gambin kept the Estonian back-line with some forging runs forward.

Kyrian Nwoko sent another attempt over, as Alfred Effiong forced Meerits into another stop.

Gambin was then taken off for Clayton Failla with 12 minutes to go, before Estonia made it 3-0 against the run of play in the final minute.