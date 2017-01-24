GAME OFF: Hatters clash with Yeovil postponed

Luton Town’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final clash against fellow League Two side Yeovil Town this evening has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Following a midday inspection at Kenilworth Road, the decision was made that the game wouldn’t go ahead and has now been rearranged for a fortnight’s time on Tuesday, February 7 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Glovers boss Darren Way told Yeovil’s official website: “We’re disappointed with the postponement but both Nathan (Jones, Luton manager) and myself agree it was the correct decision.”