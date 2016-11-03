Gilliead believes he is getting into his stride at Luton

Hatters midfielder Alex Gilliead believes he starting to show just what he’s capable of in a Luton Town shirt.

The Newcastle United youngster has had to bide his time since moving from St James’ Park, only beginning one of the first seven league games he was available for.

I feel like I’m getting into my stride now, playing 90 minutes every week. Alex Gilliead

But Gilliead was in from the start for the recent 2-1 win at Leyton Orient, keeping his place against Mansfield and Notts County, winning the online News/Gazette online MOM poll in both games.

On his performance at Meadow Lane, he said: “It was a bit of a big, open pitch and I like to run with the ball.

The manager said at half time, ‘just keep trying to do that,’ in the second half it got a bit scrappy but I feel like I’m getting into my stride now, playing 90 minutes every week.

“I want to show everyone what I can do. I felt, in the first half, I got a lot of the ball so I could show what I can do, but in the second half it turned into a bit of a battle.

“I think they tried to disrupt us and get about us, but I thought I did well.

“The whole team put in a shift and I thought the back four, Glen (Rea) in front and the two strikers worked extremely hard. It was a whole team effort to get the point.

“We had some good chances throughout the game but we’ll not dwell on that really.

“It’s a good point, a good, clean sheet in the end. We’ll just have to brush up on our finishing and we’ll be fine, I’m sure.”

Although more focused on trying to create and score goals, Gilliead was happy to keep a first league shut out since arriving too during Saturday’s stalemate.

He continued: “It’s a clean sheet and it’s our first one since I’ve been here, so that’s always a positive.

“Coming away to Nottingham, they’re a decent side this year.

“In the first half I thought we had a lot of chances, in the second half I thought the game turned a bit scrappy and a bit of a fight. Overall, I think we’re happy with a point away from home.”