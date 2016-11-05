Gilliead targets Premier League side in FA Cup

On-loan midfielder Alex Gilliead has urged Luton to go on an FA Cup run this season and pull out a Premier League team in round three.

The Newcastle United youngster went as far as the fourth round when on-loan at Carlisle United last season, eventually drawing Premier League giants Everton at home.

Knowing that we could get a Premier League team in a couple of rounds’ time, that’s always an incentive to do well. Alex Gilliead

Although they were beaten 3-0 by goals from Arouna Kone, Aaron Lennon and Ross Barkley, over 17,000 were in attendance at Brunton Park to witness it and Gilliead would love similar success with the Hatters.

He said: “An FA Cup run is exciting for everyone because you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“You can get some big teams in the cup, so you want to do well in them and you want to do the fans proud by going there and getting on a good cup run.

“I played at Plymouth and against Everton at home last year, so knowing that we could get a Premier League team in a couple of rounds’ time, that’s always an incentive to do well.

“I’m sure all the boys will be up for it.”

Standing in Town’s way between a place in the second round draw is fellow League Two side Exeter City, and defender Johnny Mullins is also looking to make progress in the competition.

He added: “The FA Cup is always special, it’s a little break from the league, we’re in a good position in the league, so we’ll refocus and go again there afterwards.

“The tie is what it is and we’ve got it now, you’ve got to go and take it.

“I’m pleased as I’ll get a good night’s sleep, you can’t hear the kids from the hotel, but it is a long old trip.

“It’s one that we want to win though, get in the next round and who knows, see how far we can get.”

Boss Nathan Jones had recently spoken about the lack of romance in the tie, particularly with Luton making the trip to St James Park once more in the league just 21 days later.

However, with Luton also back in cup action on Tuesday night, at home to Millwall in the Checkatrade Trophy, he still wants to continue the club’s unbeaten run in all competitions, saying: “Our momentum is good, we’re eight games unbeaten, including one Checkatrade game in that.

“They’re two games in quick succession but we want to stay unbeaten again.

“If we do that then hopefully we’ll progress.”