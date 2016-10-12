Gray delighted to start but frustrated Hatters can’t hold on

Although delighted to be back in the starting line-up, Hatters midfielder Jake Gray couldn’t hide his frustration after Luton were held to their third successive draw on Saturday.

Despite struggling to ever get near top gear, the Hatters led on the stroke of half time through Danny Hylton’s seventh of the season.

However, Crewe hit back to level just after the hour mark, with neither side able to force a winner.

Speaking afterwards, Gray said: “Everyone is really gutted, to be honest, as we should have been able to see the game out.

“It was a sloppy goal conceded by us. Everyone is just frustrated at the moment.

“They made it quite difficult for us, they were set up to counter us, which we’ve got to try to be better at.

“We gave the ball away and we don’t usually give the ball away as much as that, but we got in front and that’s the most disappointing thing because we conceded a sloppy goal.

“Although we weren’t playing well we felt we weren’t in too much trouble.

“They set up to counter us and made it difficult at times, and in the last half an hour maybe we were on top but it was difficult.

“We were trying to open them up but we just couldn’t do it.”

It’s the second time in the last two matches that Luton have not been able to see a game out, as they took the lead at Cheltenham, again through Hylton, before conceding.

Gray continued: “When we’re in front we’ve got to try to keep in front.

“It’s good that we’re not losing games, so we can’t get too down on ourselves, but we need the three points to go up that league.”

Gray himself played a huge part in Luton moving in front, as his perfectly timed run was found by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s superb pass, leaving Hylton with an easy tap in.

He said: “Pelly picked me out brilliantly and I’ve squared it across to Hylts.

“It was a nice goal when we weren’t playing too well.

“We see it in training, day in, day out on the training pitch, he’s (Hylton) different class.

“If he gets a chance he’s going to put it away and if we’ve got him in our team we’re going to be getting goals.”

For Gray, it was only his third start in the league since joining from Crystal Palace, after bagging his second goal for the club in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion U23s.

He continued: “I was really happy to start the game, I’m just thankful that the manager put me in.

“I’m just disappointed with the draw. It feels like a loss. Hopefully I can keep putting the performances in and keeping climbing up the league.”