Gray desperate to keep his place against Chesterfield

Hatters midfielder Jake Gray is determined to continue his virtually ever-present record in the Checkatrade Trophy when Chesterfield visit Kenilworth Road this evening.

The former Crystal Palace man has started every match in the competition so far, only being substituted late on twice in Town’s four games, scoring in the 2-0 win over West Brom U23s too.

Although Gray was on target for Luton in Saturday’s FA Cup exit at Accrington Stanley, and appears to be on the verge of an extended run in the first team due to Cameron McGeehan’s broken leg, he still wants to feature tonight.

Gray said: “To be honest, I’ve played in all the games so far, so I’d like to continue that.

“I need to get fitter because I haven’t played much, so I’d love to play and hopefully keep going in the competition.

“It’s three games from Wembley now so we’re getting closer and hopefully we can keep pushing, put things right from what happened at Accrington and get through to the next round. It would be good for us.”

Recent signing Lawson D’Ath won’t be available to get his first run-out for the Hatters after playing for previous club Northampton in the early stages of the competition.

The midfielder, who joined on Friday, added: “I’m a bit gutted I’m missing out as I’m cup-tied as it would be good to get some minutes.

“But I’ll have a hard weeks training and do some running after training, building some fitness, so I’ll see what happens Saturday (against Crewe).”