Gray hailed after first Premier League hat-trick for Clarets

Former Luton Town striker Andre Gray was celebrating his first Premier League hat-trick recently after scoring a treble against Sunderland.

The ex-Hatter, who notched 57 goals in 111 games while at Kenilworth Road, became the first Burnley to notch a trio in the top flight of English football, as he scored inside 22 minutes either side of half time during the 4-1 victory.

Former team-mate Cameron McGeehan was thrilled to see Gray on target, as he said: “It’s wicked, I’m delighted for him as he’s a top player.

“I was lucky enough to play with him when he was here, and still speak to him now and again.

“He’s flying. He had a tough start in the Prem, had a ban which was a bit unjust, bit unfair, but I loved playing with him, he’s going to go all the way I think.

“People talk about (Jamie) Vardy and Andre Gray, they’re the names that come to your head because they’ve done almost the impossible.

I loved playing with him, he’s going to go all the way I think. Cameron McGeehan

“They’ve gone all the way through the leagues, well he’s skipped out a few leagues, he’s a hard working guy.

“I’m just lucky to play with him and hopefully one day maybe play with him again.”