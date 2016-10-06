Gray prepared to bide his time with Luton

Hatters midfielder Jake Gray is prepared to bide his time for a regular starting berth at Kenilworth Road.

The 20-year-old has made just two starts in the league since joining the club in the summer, as he has had to make do with a place on the bench for most games.

He was back in the side for the 1-1 draw with Hartlepool last week, although not used at Cheltenham on Saturday, before grabbing his second goal of the season in the 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.

Speaking before the EFL Checkatrade Trophy clash, Gray said: “The gaffer put me in (against Hartlepool), so I was really thankful for that, I just want to push on now, as it was nice to be back out there, get a good hour, I enjoyed it.

“The team have been doing brilliantly and they’re up there at the top of the table, so I can’t really complain too much to be honest.

“I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready when the chance comes along.

“There’s a lot of players in that position (midfield), so I’ve got to train hard every day, and then be ready.”

Gray has also seen an influx of youngsters from the club’s academy in the match day squads this term, with both Akin Famewo and James Justin included at Hartlepool and impressing hugely on the night.

He added: “I see it every day in training, they’re always training hard, they deserve their chance and both did brilliantly.

“They’ve earned what they’ve done, so hopefully they can earn more minutes throughout the season.

“There’s a lot of young lads that train with us every day, so we know them really well.

“Everyone gets on with each other, we’ll always encourage them as we all want to get the three points.

With Gray still only 20 himself, then he is delighted to be at a club where age appears to be of no concern to manager Nathan Jones, adding: “He (Jones) shows a lot of faith in the young players which is brilliant.

“The average age of the side was 21 (against Hartlepool), so that was amazing really. It just shows that it doesn’t matter how old you are, he’ll put you in if he believes in you.”