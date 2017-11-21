Happy Hylton on his perfect hat-trick

Hatters striker Danny Hylton was overjoyed to bag his second hat-trick in Luton Town colours at the weekend when he scored the perfect treble during Hatters’ 7-0 demolition of Cambridge.

The forward got his own personal tally going by slotting past David Forde with his left foot on 35 minutes, putting the hosts 3-0 in front.

Late on, he then tucked home Jack Stacey’s low cross with his right foot, before a stoppage time header from Alan Sheehan’s free kick completed his treble.

Hylton said: “Any hat-trick is perfect for me, I don’t care if all three come off my backside, I’m happy.

“Left foot, right foot, header, I’ll take it.

“For the second I just tried to get in this way of the ball and it came off my right foot and has gone in.

Danny Hylton completes his treble from close range on Saturday

“Then we were keeping the ball in the corner towards the end and Sheez said, ‘go on, go get yourself your hat-trick.’

“I couldn’t quite believe it when the ball’s come over, coming on to my head and he did give me a hat-trick.

“So I’m delighted to get a hat-trick, but it’s not about me, it’s about the team and three points and we’re one step closer to where we want to be.”

Striker partner Elliot Lee, himself on target with an exquisite brace, said: “I’m delighted for Hylts. Credit to him, he puts in the hard work and the hat-trick was brilliant for him.”

Meanwhile, Hylon felt that Cambridge’s approach made it difficult for them to get anything from the game once Town had gone ahead.

With visiting keeper David Forde in particular one of the main culprit’s for the U’s lack of tempo, slowing the game right down from the first whistle, the Town striker felt it played right into Luton’s hands.

He added: “I thought Cambridge tried to timewaste from the first minute, the keeper was taking an age to kick it, they were quite negative, although they were passing it around, it was sort of passing it around for the sake of just passing the ball, they didn’t really hurt us.

“I tried to close him (Forde) down a few times and he chopped me two or three times which I wasn’t expecting, but I thought they came real negative and just tried to slow the game down.

“You can’t really do that against us, because we back ourselves to score, we must be the top scorers in the league at the moment.

“So to do that and set up negative like that, when we do nick a goal, it’s hard to shift from going from timewasting, real defensive, to right, we’ve got to try and score.

“It’s hard to do that, they tried and it worked perfectly for us to be able to counter and do our stuff, play in front of them and create goalscoring opportunities.

“Once we got the first goal, the emphasis is on them to come out and do something.

“The minute they did, it was perfect for us to come out. The way they went about it was perfect for us and the way we play as we scored seven and it could have been a few more.”