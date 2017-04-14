Hart confirms Hylton may be rested to avoid suspension

Hatters assistant boss Paul Hart admits that star striker Danny Hylton might have to be managed during the final four games of the season after being on what he described as a disciplinary ‘knife-edge’.

Luton’s leading scorer is currently on 13 bookings for the campaign and should be pick up two more, he will serve an automatic three match suspension, which would include any play-off fixtures.

Although Hylton, who proved just how vital he is to Town’s push for League One with his 25th goal of the season in the 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient this afternoon, avoided seeing yellow, Hart knows they might have to take him out of the firing line soon.

He said: “He’s been pretty good over the past month and a half, two months.

“He gained one last week (at Barnet), and I think we’ll probably look at each game as it comes, see where we are, see what’s happening and make decisions accordingly, but it’s a knife-edge for us.

“Equally he is, in my opinion, the best centre forward in the league and it would be a hard job leaving him out at any time.

“But the play-offs are important and it’s a consideration we have to take.”

The striker himself admitted he can’t change his style just because he is so close to being banned for the third time this season, but would begrudgingly accept being rested should boss Nathan Jones decide to do so.

He said: “You can’t look at it. I get reminded of course, the gaffer says ‘don’t get booked, don’t get booked,’ but when you’re out there, you can’t not tackle someone or not track someone or not do things because you’re scared of getting a booking.

“Obviously don’t do anything silly, but I'm probably paying the price for a few silly bookings early on in the season.

“I want to play every game of course. But if we’ve cemented our place in the play-offs and he (Jones) said ‘I’m not going to risk you because I want you ready for the play-offs,’ then I’d have to accept that.

“I don’t want that to happen, I’d love to go from now until the end of the season without getting a booking but he’s the gaffer, it’s his decision and he’ll do what he thinks is best.”

Hart knows just how tough a call it would be, as he added: "What he does on the football pitch, I’ve never worked with anyone like him and I’ve worked with Premiership players.

"He’s a handful all day long and great enthusiast as well, so we’re very lucky to have him."