Hart pleased with a point in Exeter stalemate

Hatter assistant boss Paul Hart felt his side could be pleased with their point gained from a 0-0 draw at struggling Exeter City yesterday afternoon.

Although Luton became only the second team to leave St James Park without a victory in the league this term, with the Grecians losing seven from eight previous encounters, a run stretching to 10 if you include last term as well, Town’s number two wasn’t disappointed by the result.

On the back of two extremely long trips and a very difficult game against Portsmouth we’re pleased with a clean sheet and pleased with a point. Paul Hart

He said: “I think we’re pleased with a point. It has been a really tough week, a clean sheet again and that’s four in five and we possibly could have won it, so we’re pleased with the performance.

“(It was) a tough game. Exeter are no mugs, we saw that when we played them two weeks ago. Overall, on the back of two extremely long trips and a very difficult game against Portsmouth we’re pleased with a clean sheet and pleased with a point.

“Results seem to have gone for us again so we’re bang in it.”

The visitors didn’t have many goalscoring opportunities throughout, with just two shots on target the entire match.

First, Olly Lee was denied by Christy Pym from close range after Isaac Vassell’s dynamic run and then Alan Sheehan saw his excellent free kick tipped to safety.

Hart continued: “We broke again, Isaac’s pace is frightening to anybody and with a little bit of luck, we get a goal.

“Those chances are sometimes few and far between and Exeter did defend very well, so not a host of chances, but enough for us to win it.

“The keeper made a great save (from Sheehan). It’s on target, he’s going at it and he saves it, a great save from him.

“We created enough for us, I thought, that we’d normally score from.

“We’re away from home, a difficult game and Exeter’s not an easy place to come. (We were) a hair’s breadth away.

“I did think we ought to have had a penalty on (Danny) Hylton in the second half but overall we’re delighted with the team and they way they’re performing.”

Hatter had made two changes to their side, with Scott Cuthbert and Jordan Cook coming back in, as Lee moved to the tip of the diamond, with Glen Rea returning to his role as a holding midfielder.

On the switch, Hart added: “We’re always keen to have people who head it, it allowed us to keep Glen in there to head it as he’s a good marker.

“Olly is probably the most skilful player we’ve got in the team so we felt it would give us another dimension to our play.

“It’s possible that we’ll use it again.”

The result did see Luton move within seven points to the top as previous leaders Plymouth lost again, overtaken by Carlisle.

However, Doncaster’s victory saw the gap to third extend to five points, as despite Portsmouth beaten at home by Stevenage, Hatters stayed fifth.

Hart added: “We’re still in it, we’re still around and we’ve still got a great chance.

“Christmas is a very important period and we feel with our squad, we’ll get the benefit after Christmas.”