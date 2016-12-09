Hatters agree purchase of Power Court land

Luton Town have today confirmed the purchase of the land at Power Court, the site of the club’s proposed new 17,500 stadium.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the Hatters had exchanged contracts with British Land to acquire its the derelict site at Power Court, with completion due to take place on December 16.

However, this morning, the club tweeted: “POWER IN OUR HANDS! We are delighted to announce that the transaction for 2020 Developments to purchase the freehold for Power Court from British Land PLC has been completed this morning ahead of schedule.

“The future is bright, the future is orange! #COYH.”

Luton recently submitted a double planning application for a new ground at Power Court and a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park.

A decision is expected from Luton Borough Council on whether these have been successful early next year.