Hatters are ahead of schedule for October

Luton are already ahead of schedule for October according to boss Nathan Jones.

The Hatters took their points tally to 10 for the month with a goalless draw at Crawley Town on Saturday, backing up wins over Accrington, Stevenage and Exeter City.

There’s no god given right to win every single game and they were a different animal from what they were in recent games. Nathan Jones

With one league game left to go, the visit of Coventry City at the weekend, then Town, who stayed top of the table, can finish in an even better position tan they predicted.

Jones said: “The players wanted 10 points this month and we’ve got those already and with a big game to come next week, so we’ve got to make sure we finish the month in real good form.

“It’s been an excellent month. We’d rather have drawn this game than the drawn the Exeter game, no disrespect, but you would, because you’re taking points off people who are right up there.

“We weren’t at our best, but we showed a resilient edge.

“Other teams have lost, other teams have drawn. We’ve come here after a big month, we had a points target of 10 points this month, the players set themselves that, and we’ve hit that already with a game to spare.

“I’m pleased, I’m proud of them, as we had to show a different edge.”

Jones also felt that the playing surface at the Checkatrade Stadium was tailor-made to suit the home side too, as he continued: “That’s what happens, the grass is very, very long, very long, I don’t know why, who knows.

“Conditions weren’t conducive, and we showed a resilient edge.

“We’re not going to win every single game, there’s no god given right to win every single game and they were a different animal from what they were in recent games.

“Luton came and they really rolled up their sleeves. They had a real graft, a few of them in there were putting in bigger shifts than they normally do, or what I’ve seen, without being disrespectful to anyone.

“So they’re going to raise their game and they’ve raised their game and to be fair, it was a real even game, and I thought 0-0 was a fair result.”

Although Town, who went into the contest on the back of 16 goals in four matches, never looked like they were going to replicate the four they netted at Exeter in midweek, they still had opportunities.

Jones said: “It’s not going to be fours and fives every week, it’s not going to be like that, it’s another clean sheet, and we showed another good edge.

“We weren’t at our best, but we still had chances, could have nicked the game, at times you nick the game.

“Collo (James Collins) had a great chance first half with a header. We’ve had balls into the box, we’ve got in behind them plenty of times, haven’t quite picked people out, that happens.

“But I’m not going to be too down as we haven’t won the game. They are in there, their heads are down and I’ve had to lift them, pick them up.

“That’s the type of group they are, but it’s a tough league, a tough place to come.

“Especially when we go to certain places, some people raise their game and credit to them, they’ve had a gameplan, they’ve stuck at it and I think a draw’s a fair result.”

With Luton pushing for a late victory, they were thankful to keeper Marek Stech for ensuring they left with a point, they stopper saving well from Jordan Roberts, as Jones added: “When we push in and we want to win the game, we’re making changes to win the game, sometimes you get hit on the counter which is what we did.

“It’s just a shame we couldn’t capitalise, but Marek is there to defend and makes saves when he’s needed.”