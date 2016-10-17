Hatters are ball number 25 for FA Cup draw

Luton Town will be ball number 25 in this evening’s FA Cup first round proper draw.

The draw will be made live on BBC 2 at around 7.10pm, with all League One and League Two sides included, while Hatters could be paired with the likes of Chesham United, Merstham or Brackley Town for the tie to take place on Saturday, November 5.

First round draw numbers: 1 Accrington Stanley; 2 AFC Wimbledon; 3 Barnet; 4 Blackpool; 5 Bolton Wanderers; 6 Bradford City; 7 Bristol Rovers; 8 Bury; 9 Cambridge United; 10 Carlisle United; 11 Charlton Athletic; 12 Cheltenham Town; 13 Chesterfield; 14 Colchester United; 15 Coventry City; 16 Crawley Town; 17 Crewe Alexandra; 18 Doncaster Rovers; 19 Exeter City; 20 Fleetwood Town; 21 Gillingham; 22 Grimsby Town; 23 Hartlepool United; 24 Leyton Orient; 25 Luton Town; 26 Mansfield Town; 27 Millwall; 28 Milton Keynes Dons; 29 Morecambe; 30 Newport County; 31 Northampton Town; 32 Notts County; 33 Oldham Athletic; 34 Oxford United; 35 Peterborough United; 36 Plymouth Argyle; 37 Port Vale; 38 Portsmouth; 39 Rochdale; 40 Scunthorpe United; 41 Sheffield United; 42 Shrewsbury Town; 43 Southend United; 44 Stevenage; 45 Swindon Town; 46 Walsall; 47 Wycombe Wanderers; 48 Yeovil Town; 49 Southport; 50 Alfreton Town or Gateshead; 51 Macclesfield Town; 52 FC Halifax Town; 53 Stockport County; 54 Barrow; 55 Stourbridge; 56 Altrincham; 57 Lincoln City or Guiseley; 58 Spennymoor Town; 59 Wrexham or Stamford; 60 York City or Curzon Ashton; 61 Whitehawk; 62 Westfields; 63 Sutton United; 64 Chesham United; 65 Dagenham & Redbridge; 66 Torquay United or Woking; 67 Taunton Town or Hemel Hempstead Town; 68 Braintree Town; 69 Brackley Town; 70 Dartford; 71 St Albans City; 72 Boreham Wood; 73 Eastbourne Borough; 74 Harrow Borough or Margate; 75 Maidstone United; 76 Kidderminster Harriers; 77 Solihull Moors; 78 Dover Athletic; 79 Merstham; 80 Eastleigh.