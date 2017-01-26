Hatters at home in Trophy semi-final should they beat Yeovil

Luton Town will be at home to either Oxford United or Bradford City from League One in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final, should they defeat Yeovil Town.

The Hatters saw their quarter-final match against the Glovers postponed due to a frozen pitch on Tuesday night, with the tie now rearranged for Tuesday, February 7.

On the decision to call off the game, Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted it had been frustrating, as he said: “It was because we were ready to play.

“We don’t really want postponements because it just adds to a fixture backlog, but it’s the same for both sides.

“There were a number of fixtures called off and I think it’s the first one we’ve had this season, so it’s not too bad.

“It’s a difficult one but we’ll handle it. Instead of that, it gives us a free week to work towards Cambridge, but it’s not a disaster, just a little bit frustrating.”

Jones felt it was the right call to cancel the midweek tie as early as they did, with the Oxford game against Bradford only biting the dust minutes before kick-off.

He added: “We did everything we could, we knew it would be in doubt on Monday but we left it as late as we possibly could.

“We’ve been fair to Yeovil, and we just couldn’t fight the elements really, it just wasn’t feasible.

“I went to the Oxford game and it was called off at 7.30, 15 minutes before. We didn’t really want a scenario like that where we left it as late.

“A few people from Yeovil would have travelled, it’s a midweek game, we know that, so we made sure we called it off and gave everyone the proper amount of notice and it just wasn’t to be.”

League One side Coventry City will host Wycombe Wanderers in the other semi-final, with the final to take place at Wembley Stadium on April 2.