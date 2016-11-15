Search

Hatters at home to Solihull Moors in FA Cup

Luton Town will entertain National League side Solihull Moors in the FA Cup second round after they knocked out League Two Yeovil Town on penalties this evening.

After a goalless 90 minutes, former Luton trialist Francois Zoko put Yeovil ahead early in extra time with a powerful strike.

However, Akwasi Asante brought Solihull level from the spot when Omari Sterling-James was fouled by Liam Shepherd.

In the shoot-out, Ryan Dickson and Tom Eaves missed for Yeovil while Solihull scored four out of four to progress, earning a trip to Kenilworth Road on Saturday, December 3.