Hatters backed to cope without suspended Hylton

Town keeper Stuart Moore believes his side will be able to cope without star striker Danny Hylton for the final two games of the regular season.

The Luton forward’s red card picked up against Notts County on Saturday sees him miss the last two matches at Accrington Stanley this Saturday and then Morecambe the following weekend.

However, with Ollie Palmer scoring his third of the season against the Magpies, while Jack Marriott netted in a 4-1 reserve victory over Derby County on Tuesday and Isaac Vassell on 11 goals this season too, Moore said: “I think we’re lucky at this club.

“We’ve got a bunch of good strikers that if one does drop out, they’re going to come in and do equally as good job.”

With 26 goals this term though, and cleaning up at the end of season awards, Moore did accept Hylton’s absence will be a miss in his side’s quest for fourth place to ensure they are at home in the second leg of the play-offs.

He continued: “Yes, it is definitely. Hylts, as you see today, created something out of nothing for Ollie Palmer’s goal.

“We’re definitely going to miss him in the side as he’s scored a lot of goals for us this season.

“He’s a goalscorer and it is a big miss for us, but we have got quality, as good players, to come into the side and do a job for us.”

Team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu also knows that Hylton missing will be a blow for the Hatters, although recognised his availability for the play-off matches was a definite bonus.

He said: “We wanted him to stay on (against County), but if that’s the case then hopefully he’s available for the other games.

“He will a big miss for the two games coming up against Accrington and Morecambe, but all four strikers are very, very good.

“Two of them are unlucky not to start every week, so hopefully all of them can step up and provide the goals that will be missing when we need them.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones also knows this is a chance for the likes of Marriott, Vassell and Palmer to prove they can partner Town’s leading scorer during the play-off campaign.

He added: “It gives other people opportunities and we want everyone fresh and competing because we don’t want to be reliant on Danny Hylton for everything.

“Danny’s a big part of what we do, but others have chipped in with goals lately which has been good and they have to continue that.

“But we’re in decent form and want everyone to be competing and hungry as there’s a lot to play for.”