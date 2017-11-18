Hatters boosted by Ikpeazu absence

Town midfielder Luke Berry believes it’s an obvious plus for his side that Cambridge will be missing top scorer Uche Ikpeazu this afternoon.

The 22-year-old former Watford frontman has scored six of the U’s 16 league goals this term but is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Accrington last weekend.

Berry, who was a team-mate of Ikpeazu's until his move to Luton in August, said: “When there’s a striker who gets goals and they're missing, it’s always a boost.

“They’ve got Jabo (Ibehre) who’s been around, played higher leagues as well though. Players like Piero (Mingoia), they’ve got threats all over the place, so we just need to look at that and see if we can nullify it.

“They’re a strong side, we know they’re solid at the back and we respect them fully. We';ll just treat them as another team and try to put our game on to them.”

Without Ikpeazu, it could dent the U’s direct approach, but when asked if he thought it would be another aerial assault as Hatters often face at this level, boss Nathan Jones added: “I don’t know what they might do, but you won’t get a bigger side than Cheltenham and we handled that.

“We, handled a massive aerial threat away at Lincoln, so we’ve proved we can do that.

“We’re a real good back four in terms of height, so I don’t think we’ll get bullied anymore in any way.

“We’re all on the front foot, they’re in good form, but I can’t second guess how anyone else is going to come here.

“We know what Cambridge do in terms of how they play, I watched them against Sutton, we watched three, four games on video too.

“But what we can do is prepare our team to how we would like to play and if we play as well as we can, then that’s what will make me happy.”