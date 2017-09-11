Hatters boss concerned by his side’s ‘self destructive button’

Hatters boss Nathan Jones expressed a serious concern with his side’s abilty to ‘self destruct’ after they suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at home to Swindon Town on Saturday.

The hosts looked to have modicum of control on proceedings in the first half an hour, creating the best two chances through Olly Lee and Dan Potts, until captain Scott Cuthbert pulled back Keshi Anderson in the area to not only concede a penalty, but see a straight red from referee Graham Salisbury too.

It’s a worrying trend that Jones wants to see stamped out once and for all, as he said: “I’m more concerned with a certain self destructive button we have within us at the minute as that’s the biggest thing.

“We’ve always got a little error in us, even Mansfield we came back to 2-2, it wasn’t a pen, but that’s the thing, we could have lost that game.

“In terms of little free kicks we give away in bad areas when we’re not doing our jobs correctly and that’s the disappointing thing at the minute.

“It’s been symptomatic of us really in terms of a real great opportunity for us, two home games after two real tough away games to really get back to winning ways and we didn’t.

“We always seem to shoot ourselves in the foot, always seem to do something silly, and those are things we have to eradicate.

“It keeps happening when we give ourselves wonderful opportunities to go on runs and to build something, we don’t and that has to eradicate, because we won’t be where we want to be.

“It’s not the first time that’s happened since I’ve been here and when we play and when we’re at it we’re an excellent side, but sometimes we just do silly things.”

Jones was also heavily critical of his side for the manner of the first two goals conceded as well, as it was something he had warned his side about prior to the match.

The boss said: “In terms of what we do, the work and what we show them, the first goal’s even more disappointing, because their main threat comes from crosses.

“Their main threat has come from statistically their left back, so we allow him to go down the line, put a ball in.

“We said (Luke) Norris at the back stick, don’t let him get in between our centre halves and our left back, he did.

“Then when it came back, we gave a foul, so I don’t think there’s any more information I can actually give them and that’s the disappointing thing.

“The second, we let him come inside quickly, no-one presses him, we back off, we back off and next thing we know, someone actually realises he’s going to have a shot, ball’s in the back of the net.

“It’s not great, not good play from us. So we can dissect the fact and say we we’re down to 10 men, but we didn’t do the basics right and it’s cost us. Fair play to Swindon, they deserved the win.”

Jones was also disappointed with the manner at which his side’s heads clearly dropped after falling 2-0 behind, as Robins easily notched a third shortly afterwards to further compound Luton’s misery.

He added: “I was disappointed with a lot, that was one point, one factor there and think it just deflated them.

“We said next goal is going to be vital, maybe I shouldn’t have said that, maybe we should have defended it better, but it was always going to be key the second goal.

“Because 2-0 down with 10 men is difficult to claw back, 1-0 you’ve always got a chance, you can nick something, but we never really defended well enough in certain areas to do that.”