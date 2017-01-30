Hatters boss confident new signing will beat the deadline

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones remains confident of unveiling a new signing before the transfer window shuts tomorrow evening.

The Hatters boss had revealed last Thursday, he was hopeful of adding to his squad prior to the weekend’s 2-0 win over Cambridge United.

What we’ve got to do is be patient and if we get him, we get him and if we don’t, it’s fine. Nathan Jones

However, the move didn’t happen in the end, but Jones insists the deal could still be completed in time ahead of the deadline.

He said: “It’s all in hand we think, it’s just these things aren’t very straightforward.

“Some people you deal with aren’t straightforward and some are more straightforward than others.

“So what we’ve got to do is be patient and if we get him, we get him and if we don’t, it’s fine.”

After bringing in both Luke Gambin and Lawson D’Ath so far, Jones conceded he wasn’t anticipating the busiest days on Tuesday.

He continued: “There won’t be much, we have a fantastic squad that we’re proud of.

“We might need something different, so if something different doesn’t come up, then we won’t do it, but if it does, then we’ll do it, or if something improves us then we’ll do that.

“But we’re under no pressure to do it. I’m very, very happy with the squad I’ve got, with the numbers, with the quality, with the options.

“It’s just if we can improve it then we will, but we’re not panicking about it, we’re very relaxed.

“It’s been a decent window for us anyway, in terms of Lawson and Gambin, we’ve recruited.

“Yes we’ve lost Cameron (McGeehan, injured) and Alex Gilliead (returned to Newcastle), but we’ve replaced them with two real gooduns that want to develop and want to go on and we’re happy with that.”

Jones rejected the theory that Town were having to wait for top flight clubs to do their business before being able to bring in the player they were targeting either.

He added: “No, not really, we’ve got no eye on the Premier League whatsoever.

“I think the difficult thing about taking a Premier League one is you’ve got to get the right one, and the best Premier League ones don’t tend to come to League Two.

“So there’s that kind of issue. We’ve got our eye on everyone, but what we’d like is someone that we know is going to do well for Luton Town, or we’ve got a good idea that they’ve done it at the level, or done it at a higher level.

“That’s what we think would improve us. There’s nothing to say that what we have here can be improved at the minute with what’s available though.

“So what we’re going to do is, we’ll keep our ear to the ground and see what pops up.”