Hatters boss confirms McGeehan will be back on penalties

Luton chief Nathan Jones confirmed that midfielder Cameron McGeehan will resume his penalty-taking duties if Luton are awarded one against Accrington Stanley this weekend.

The 21-year-old passed responsibilities from the spot to Danny Hylton at the weekend after the striker was pencilled in to take them, with McGeehan a late call-up in the warm-up due to Johnny Mullins’ injury.

Danny Hylton converts his second penalty at Exeter

Although the striker confidently netted both attempts in the 3-1 win at Exeter, when asked if that would lead to a change in the pecking order, with McGeehan converting three from four and Hylton three from three, Jones said: “No, no, no question. They were very professional last week and I pulled Cameron as I thought he was excellent.

“Because of the late change, Danny was up and what they did was they followed what was up on the board. I was pleased as they showed a real level of professionalism.

“I’ve seen in games this year where people have been arguing over penalties and Notts County argued over the penalty they missed the other day, so I’m pleased with the humility that Cameron showed.

“Danny wants to take pens, but Cameron’s our penalty taker, coupled with Danny Hylton who’s already scored three pens.

Danny wants to take pens, but Cameron’s our penalty taker, coupled with Danny Hylton who’s already scored three pens. Nathan Jones

“So we have good technicians there and we’re pleased to have them both, but the name will be up on the board on Saturday and they’ll know who’s the penalty taker”

With McGeehan currently on eight goals, while Luton’s other attacking midfielders have only managed three between them in league and cup, Jones would like to see more goals come from all sources.

He added: “We don’t mind who scores, just as long we keep scoring one more than the opposition, that’s what we want to try and do.

“We want as many as we can though, we want to start scoring from set-plays as well, we’d like everyone to chip in.

“On the weekend it was good, Danny Hylton scored two, but Glen Rea chipped in with a second phase goal which we’re pleased with.

“As long as we keep winning games I’m not too concerned who scores, but the more people that do score, the better chance we’ve got of winning.