Hatters boss flattered by Black Cats link but sole focus is Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is concentrating solely on his job with Luton despite being linked with the managerial vacancy at Championship side Sunderland this week.

The Town chief had been 4/1 with some bookmakers to replace the recently sacked Simon Grayson, while it was also reported that Black Cats’ chief Martin Bain had held initial talks with the club about prising Jones away from Kenilworth Road.

Although those rumours have since been quashed by the Luton News, when asked if he had been aware of an approach, Jones said: “Not that I know of.

“It’s very flattering, they’re a massive club, to get linked with things like that, you’re obviously doing things right in your own back yard.

“I’m always laid back about these things, if these things materialise, they materialise, right now I’m concentrating on doing well for Luton Town.

“We’re in a fantastic place here, a fantastic environment and a fantastic club.

“I’m delighted with the squad, we’ve just come off the back of a wonderful month, a win against higher league opposition, so we’re in a good place and I don’t want anything to derail that.”

Jones has previously been linked with jobs at both Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic during his 19 months with Luton, and how how he reacts to such stories regarding his own future, he added: “I think it’s important you keep your feet on the ground when you hear speculation.

“It’s not the first time, god willing it won’t be the last, but all you can do is just get on with your job.

“We’re in a real good place here and I love my job here.

“I love working for this club, I love the group of players I’ve got, I watch our games week in week out and they’re my favourite games to watch because you see our structure, what we’re trying.

“They’re a good group, they’re a brave group and they want to achieve something.

“They might lose games, the might fall short sometimes, but it’s not for the want of trying, it’s not from endeavour and I love that.

“That’s a big thing to have as a manager of a football club, I love my players, I love every one of them and they give me everything back.

“It’s wonderfully flattering to be linked with a massive club and it just shows that we’re doing good work, but until anyone tells me any different, it’s speculation.”