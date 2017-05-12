Hatters boss fully focused on Luton job despite ‘flattering’ Wigan link

Luton chief Nathan Jones admitted it was ‘flattering’ to be linked with the managerial vacancy at Wigan Athletic, but that he remains totally focused on his attempts to win promotion for the Hatters this season.

The 43-year-old is 8/11 favourite with league sponsors SkyBet, ahead of Alan Stubbs and Michael Appleton, to replace Warren Joyce who was sacked in March, with the Latics relegated back to League One.

I think you’ve got to enjoy the times when you are linked with anything and see it that you are doing good work. Nathan Jones

However, it’s not something Jones has allowed to enter his thoughts, as he said: “It’s flattering, I’d prefer not to speak about that this week, because we’re doing really important work.

“But it must mean we as a club are doing something right, that the manager is being talked about in the press.

“Without being too arrogant, it’s not the first time there’s been talk of this, but I’m fully focused on doing a job for Luton.

“I love my job here, we’ve got a wonderful squad and a wonderful few weeks ahead of us.

“That’s the only thing in my focus, not anything else. I haven’t even booked a holiday yet, as I’m totally focused on the next two games then go on from there.”

Jones, who signed a new long-term deal with Luton recently, believes that any interest from outside parties can only mean that he is doing things right at Kenilworth Road too, adding: “You get linked throughout your career, good and bad, there’ll be times when you’ll be one of the favourites for the next one to get the bullet, so I think you’ve got to enjoy the times when you are linked with anything and see it that you are doing good work.

“We believe we are doing good work here. We’re a year and a bit into a project, so it’s flattering to see outside people have recognised the work we’re doing and means we’re doing quite good work and I’m pleased with that.”