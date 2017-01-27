Hatters boss given a one-game touchline ban by FA

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has been given an immediate one-match touchline ban and fine after being charged with misconduct following last Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Hatters chief accepted the allegation of a breach of FA Rule E3 for comments made to the match officials after the final whistle at Adams Park, and will serve his suspension during tomorrow’s match against Cambridge United.

Jones, who had been highly critical of referee Mark Heywood for his handling of the game at the Causeway Stadium, will be able to speak to his team in the dressing room before kick-off and at half-time, but will watch the game from the Kenilworth Road directors’ box.