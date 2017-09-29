Hatters boss impressed by Town’s defensive record

Luton boss Nathan Jones has been delighted with his side’s defensive solidity so far this season.

The shut out against Morecambe on Tuesday night was Town’s third in four games and their fifth from their opening 10 matches in League Two.

Last term it took the Hatters until their 17th game to reach such a figure, coincidentally against the Shrimps too, in a 2-0 win at the Globe Arena on November 19.

Speaking about his side’s improved resilience, Jones said: “It’s a team effort, when we create, it’s usually a structural team performance and when we play well, it’s a team performance.

“They’re defending well and they’re having to, as we defend set plays as a unit, not just the back four and a goalkeeper.

“We’re in good defensive form at the minute, it’s a shame the other night that we couldn’t have really got a first half goal as I think it would have been a totally different game then.

“We had to defend well late on, because they came and had a few good chances to be fair.

“We want to continue that, we work harder on our attacking side than we do on our defensive side, but we make sure that we work hard continually on our defensive side too.”

Attacker Harry Cornick was also pleased to see his team-mates in good form at the back too, as he added: “The defence were brilliant.

“They’ve got to deal with some long balls, a different sort of challenge to when we’re at home, but they were brilliant.

“A clean sheet is always positive and I think if we keep a few more clean sheets then we’re going to win games as we’re going to score goals.”