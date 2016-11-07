Hatters boss in favour of appealing second yellows after Pelly’s dismissal

Hatters boss Nathan Jones would like to see club’s being allowed to appeal yellow cards that lead to sendings off after Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was harshly dismissed during the 3-1 FA Cup win at Exeter on Saturday.

The midfielder saw red after being elbowed in the back of the head by City player David Wheeler when trying to get the ball back from the Luton youngster, with both players cautioned, Mpanzu’s his second of the game.

Mpanzu is the fourth Luton player to be dismissed this term for two yellows, with he, Danny Hylton and Dan Potts all having cause for grievances against the decision.

When asked if he thought an appeal system should be in place, Jones said: “Yes, as it’s cost us with Danny Hylton as well, that’s the second time that someone’s been wrongfully booked for a second one.

“If you do that then everyone will be looking at every yellow card, so that opens a can of worms, but I think on decisions like this (second bookings), there should be something that’s looked and said ‘there’s wrong there,’ rather than every foul, be scrutinised, because then it could be a long, long process.

“But it happens and I believe these things even themselves out over a season. At the minute we’ve been on the wrong end of two, so hopefully we’ll be on the right end of some soon.”

Jones had originally thought that Mpanzu might have been guilty of trying to prevent the Grecians from taking a quick free kick, but having watched the incident back now, he has changed his mind.

The boss added: “I have no idea what he’s done wrong, I’ve got to be honest with you.

“I thought on the day he’s picked the ball up and was delaying the restart, but no, it’s not that way.

“If anything, their lad should have got sent off as it’s a clear elbow in the back of the head, that’s violent conduct. That doesn’t help us, but Pelly’s booking, I don’t know what the lad’s done.

“The thing is with a yellow card, you can’t rescind a yellow card, even though it’s a ridiculous decision, or a poor decision, or the wrong decision, but it’s not a good decision for us.”