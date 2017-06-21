Hatters boss knows Glovers are a difficult test first up

Hatters boss Nathan Jones knows just how difficult a challenge his former side Yeovil Town will be on opening day after the fixtures were announced this morning.

Luton will entertain the Glovers at Kenilworth Road on Saturday August 5, the first time they have been at home on the opening day since returning to the Footballl League after trips to Carlisle, Accrington and Plymouth.

Jones, who spent seven years at Huish Park as player, coach and assistant-manager told the club’s official website: “It’ll be a tough game. We always know we have tough games against Yeovil, and they are all tough games in his league.

“That’s especially so with the opening fixtures – everyone is always up for it on the opening day. People are fresh, they are ready and raring to go, so it’s always a difficult game.

“We are quite content with being at home this year rather than a long trip, like we did last year. We start with two home games including the Ipswich game in the Carabao Cup, so I’m pleased with that.”

It’s not just Jones who will be up against his old club, but new Luton keeper Marek Stech too, who was something of a fans favourite at Yeovil, during his stint between 2012-14.

Jones continue: “With Marek coming in as well, there’ll be a lot of familiarity.

“It’s always good to see people that you know, and your friends. But the old cliché is that for 90 minutes you forget about that, and it’s true.”

Luton’s first month sees them travel to Barnet, hosts Colchester and then visit Mansfield, but Jones knows full well, nothing will be decided in August.

He continue: “I don’t think you can say which ones will be up there and which won’t at this stage,

“They are strong sides who have strengthened well. Mansfield have strengthened quite a lot.

“Colchester obviously had a good side last year and August looks a a difficult month, but they are all difficult games at this level, as we’ve found.

“There is no one you can say ‘Well, this is going to be an especially tough game’, because they all are.

“Games you think you’re supposed to win, you don’t. Tougher games we tended to win last year, so we know it’s going to be a difficult month, but of course we are looking to start well. By the time the season starts we’ll have hoped to have got all our squad ready, and then we’ll be raring to go.”

The second month of the season sees newly-promoted Lincoln City and relegated Swindon Town, Port Vale and Chesterfield all provide the opposition for the Hatters.

Jones added: “Again, it’s equally as difficult because a lot of sides who have come down will be expected to do well, and obviously Lincoln, who won the league, will have momentum.

“There are difficult games all over, but that’s the league. There are no easy games; there are no bankers, no game’s a given. So whichever one it’s going to be, whether it’s a side that’s finished last year in the bottom half, a side that’s come down or a side that’s come up, they are all difficult games at this level.

“We are just looking forward to going again and seeing the fixture list today provides us something to work towards.”